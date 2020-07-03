All apartments in Mansfield
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
602 Stell Ave
Last updated November 6 2019 at 8:40 AM

602 Stell Ave

602 Stell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

602 Stell Avenue, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3BR/2BA/2GA Mansfield home! Recently renovated house with updated carpet, ceramic tile, paint, ceiling fans, etc.

This incredible home has 2 living rooms with a fireplace in one! Kitchen has a breakfast bar and as well as breakfast nook. Large MBR with walk-in closets. Fullsize utility room. Huge fenced in back yard - perfect for dogs or playing children. Front yard has large trees that shade the yard/house.

Close to US 287 and Katherine Rose Memorial Park which is a great place to exercise (walk, bike, etc.) and other fun family activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Stell Ave have any available units?
602 Stell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Stell Ave have?
Some of 602 Stell Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Stell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
602 Stell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Stell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Stell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 602 Stell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 602 Stell Ave offers parking.
Does 602 Stell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Stell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Stell Ave have a pool?
No, 602 Stell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 602 Stell Ave have accessible units?
No, 602 Stell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Stell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Stell Ave has units with dishwashers.

