602 Stell Ave

Amenities
Adorable 3BR/2BA/2GA Mansfield home! Recently renovated house with updated carpet, ceramic tile, paint, ceiling fans, etc.
This incredible home has 2 living rooms with a fireplace in one! Kitchen has a breakfast bar and as well as breakfast nook. Large MBR with walk-in closets. Fullsize utility room. Huge fenced in back yard - perfect for dogs or playing children. Front yard has large trees that shade the yard/house.
Close to US 287 and Katherine Rose Memorial Park which is a great place to exercise (walk, bike, etc.) and other fun family activities.