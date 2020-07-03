602 Stell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 3BR/2BA/2GA Mansfield home! Recently renovated house with updated carpet, ceramic tile, paint, ceiling fans, etc.



This incredible home has 2 living rooms with a fireplace in one! Kitchen has a breakfast bar and as well as breakfast nook. Large MBR with walk-in closets. Fullsize utility room. Huge fenced in back yard - perfect for dogs or playing children. Front yard has large trees that shade the yard/house.



Close to US 287 and Katherine Rose Memorial Park which is a great place to exercise (walk, bike, etc.) and other fun family activities.