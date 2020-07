Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Located in the desirable downtown Mansfield, this beautifully remodeled 3 bd, 1.5 bath home features new paint, new flooring, new bathrooms, new Stainless steel appliances, and the kitchen is open to living area. Separate laundry area. decorative lighting and fixtures throughout, huge backyard and much more! Perfect size for small family, single parents or those downsizing!