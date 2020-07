Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

MANSFIELD ISD!!! Wonderful two story house located in Mansfield has 5 bedrooms with 3.1 baths. Master bedroom has garden tub and separate shower with built in seat. Large open kitchen has granite countertops, large island, gas cooktop, built-in microwave and oven with lot of cabinets and built-in desk area. There are 2 living areas each located in each floor. Built in fireplace in master bedroom and family room. Nice sized backyard has a small covered patio.