4411 Shady Elm Drive

This gem of a home has much to offer! It features an open floor plan with split bedroom layout and lots of updates. Spacious family room with gas log fireplace and beautiful engineered hardwood floors. The kitchen has been updated with newer appliances including the double oven range and convection microwave oven. Outstanding master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower and dual sinks. Located in amazing community with huge private community pool, walking trails, playground, soccer field and much more. Located in MISD with top-rated schools.