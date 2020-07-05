All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 4411 Shady Elm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
4411 Shady Elm Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:56 AM

4411 Shady Elm Drive

4411 Shady Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4411 Shady Elm Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
The Villages At Spring Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This gem of a home has much to offer! It features an open floor plan with split bedroom layout and lots of updates. Spacious family room with gas log fireplace and beautiful engineered hardwood floors. The kitchen has been updated with newer appliances including the double oven range and convection microwave oven. Outstanding master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower and dual sinks. Located in amazing community with huge private community pool, walking trails, playground, soccer field and much more. Located in MISD with top-rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 Shady Elm Drive have any available units?
4411 Shady Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 Shady Elm Drive have?
Some of 4411 Shady Elm Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 Shady Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Shady Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Shady Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4411 Shady Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 4411 Shady Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4411 Shady Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 4411 Shady Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 Shady Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Shady Elm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4411 Shady Elm Drive has a pool.
Does 4411 Shady Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 4411 Shady Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Shady Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 Shady Elm Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary