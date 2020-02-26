4303 Lone Oak Drive

Amenities
Stunning, home for rent in Lowes Farm, packed with upgrades! Single owner home has never been rented before. Rich, wood-look laminate flooring greets you as you enter into a foyer with extra tall ceilings. The study has a wall of built-in bookshelves. Both dining areas are large & engulfed in natural light. The kitchen features tall cabinets & granite counters & is open to the living room which also features built-in cabinets. Plus, plantation shutters throughout! The massive master is a dream with tons of space & an en-suite featuring dual sinks, walk-in shower, large garden tub, & long walk-in closet. HOA features pool & dog park, plus highly sought after schools! Small house trained pets only.