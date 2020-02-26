All apartments in Mansfield
4303 Lone Oak Drive

Location

4303 Lone Oak Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Lowes Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning, home for rent in Lowes Farm, packed with upgrades! Single owner home has never been rented before. Rich, wood-look laminate flooring greets you as you enter into a foyer with extra tall ceilings. The study has a wall of built-in bookshelves. Both dining areas are large & engulfed in natural light. The kitchen features tall cabinets & granite counters & is open to the living room which also features built-in cabinets. Plus, plantation shutters throughout! The massive master is a dream with tons of space & an en-suite featuring dual sinks, walk-in shower, large garden tub, & long walk-in closet. HOA features pool & dog park, plus highly sought after schools! Small house trained pets only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 Lone Oak Drive have any available units?
4303 Lone Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4303 Lone Oak Drive have?
Some of 4303 Lone Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 Lone Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4303 Lone Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 Lone Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4303 Lone Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4303 Lone Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4303 Lone Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 4303 Lone Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4303 Lone Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 Lone Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4303 Lone Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 4303 Lone Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 4303 Lone Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 Lone Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4303 Lone Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

