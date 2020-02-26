4303 Lone Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning, home for rent in Lowes Farm, packed with upgrades! Single owner home has never been rented before. Rich, wood-look laminate flooring greets you as you enter into a foyer with extra tall ceilings. The study has a wall of built-in bookshelves. Both dining areas are large & engulfed in natural light. The kitchen features tall cabinets & granite counters & is open to the living room which also features built-in cabinets. Plus, plantation shutters throughout! The massive master is a dream with tons of space & an en-suite featuring dual sinks, walk-in shower, large garden tub, & long walk-in closet. HOA features pool & dog park, plus highly sought after schools! Small house trained pets only.