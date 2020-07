Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Gorgeous single story 4 bedroom, 2 bath with everything you could want. Open kitchen and living. Kitchen offers quartz counter tops, gas cook top, stainless appliances and abundance of cabinet and counter space.

Split bedroom arrangement, master suite with trey ceilings, window seat, his and her vanities, separate garden tub and shower and walk in closet. Owner pays for lawn care. Full size stainless fridge, washer and dryer available for tenants use.