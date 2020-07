Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3.2.2 is located in a great quite neighborhood with lots of trees. Right across Methodist Hospital, shopping centers and highways. Ceramic Tiles throughout and Laminated Floors in all bedrooms, no carpet. Good size galley kitchen with pantry, cozy breakfast area with large windows, brand new electric stove, freshly painted and very clean. No neighbors on the back of the property. One small pet under 15 lbs allowed only. Close to schools, and ready for next tenant!