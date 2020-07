Amenities

Gorgeous home in The Trails with lots of upgrades and beautiful arches. New wood floors and new carpet. Great layout. Split bedrooms. Wide open kitchen with granite, 42 inch cabinets, island,electric cook top. Master bath with double vanities, shower & garden tub. Large covered patio with swinging bench. Sprinklers. Nice community pool. Great schools & near highly rated elementary. Pets are accepted on a case by case. Easy access to shopping and Hwy 287 & Hwy 360.