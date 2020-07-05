2512 Elliott Avenue

Amenities

Cozy home in award winning Mansfield ISD in a quiet neighborhood with a gorgeous pool!! A 3~2~2 with just under 1600sqft built in 1998. Eng Hardwoods throughout with Carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with Living area featuring high ceilings, recessed lighting, and cozy Fireplace! Kitchen features all kitchen apps with an LG Dish and the fridge to stay. Formal living along with an eat-in kitchen as well. Split master bedroom setup with a master bath deluxe featuring garden tub, stand-up shower, and dual sinks. C fans in all rooms, 2 in faux blinds, alarm-ready, garage door opener, etc. Deck overlooks pool in beautifully landscaped backyard!! Move in Dec 6th!