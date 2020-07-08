200 Yosemite Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully updated open floor plan home ready for immediate move in! Fresh interior paint, beautiful new luxury plank vinyl flooring throughout, new modern white tile in wet areas, updated kitchen with granite counter top & deep undermount sink, secondary pantry. Granite counter top in both bathrooms. Master suite with updated bathroom. Brand new energy efficient 16 SEER HVAC system. Spacious backyard with plenty of trees and a big concrete slab for your outdoor entertainment. Elementary school is behind the backyard. Conveniently located near schools & shopping centers. Agent and tenants to verify schools, square footage, and all info contain herein. Small non-aggressive pets allow on a case by cases.