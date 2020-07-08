All apartments in Mansfield
Mansfield, TX
200 Yosemite Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

200 Yosemite Drive

200 Yosemite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

200 Yosemite Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully updated open floor plan home ready for immediate move in! Fresh interior paint, beautiful new luxury plank vinyl flooring throughout, new modern white tile in wet areas, updated kitchen with granite counter top & deep undermount sink, secondary pantry. Granite counter top in both bathrooms. Master suite with updated bathroom. Brand new energy efficient 16 SEER HVAC system. Spacious backyard with plenty of trees and a big concrete slab for your outdoor entertainment. Elementary school is behind the backyard. Conveniently located near schools & shopping centers. Agent and tenants to verify schools, square footage, and all info contain herein. Small non-aggressive pets allow on a case by cases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Yosemite Drive have any available units?
200 Yosemite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Yosemite Drive have?
Some of 200 Yosemite Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Yosemite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Yosemite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Yosemite Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Yosemite Drive is pet friendly.
Does 200 Yosemite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 200 Yosemite Drive offers parking.
Does 200 Yosemite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Yosemite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Yosemite Drive have a pool?
No, 200 Yosemite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 200 Yosemite Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Yosemite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Yosemite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Yosemite Drive has units with dishwashers.

