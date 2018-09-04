All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated June 10 2019

1903 Austin Street

1903 Austin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1903 Austin Street, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
Spacious home in Mansfield ISD! Large 4-2.5-2 in prestigious Mansfield ISD. Large formal dining area. Hard flooring throught first floor, with carpeted second story. Vaulted ceilings in kitchen and living areas. Big kitchen space with tons of counter space, walk in pantry, and breakfast dining area! Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Lots of windows throughout providing tons of natural light throughout home. Large master suite on first level with garden tub, separate walk-in shower, and spacious walk-in closet. Laundry room on first story across from kitchen. Second story features second living area with pool table and other bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Austin Street have any available units?
1903 Austin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 Austin Street have?
Some of 1903 Austin Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Austin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Austin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Austin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1903 Austin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1903 Austin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Austin Street offers parking.
Does 1903 Austin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Austin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Austin Street have a pool?
No, 1903 Austin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Austin Street have accessible units?
No, 1903 Austin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Austin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 Austin Street has units with dishwashers.

