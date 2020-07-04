1621 Ocean Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This roomy 3 bedroom home in the Country Meadows area of Mansfield features an open concept living room and dining area, a large kitchen with black appliances, a large master suite and attached bathroom with a garden tub and separate shower, roomy guest bedrooms and a large backyard with a covered patio and attached deck. The home is in the heart of Mansfield and thus is close to shopping, entertainment and schools. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller, $400 refundable pet deposit.

Contact us to schedule a showing.