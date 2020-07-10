All apartments in Mansfield
1610 Hastings Drive

Location

1610 Hastings Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Warm and comfortable Walnut Creek home. Gorgeous and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath , one story home in Mansfield ISD! Enjoy this open floor plan with faux wood floors throughout the living room, dining, kitchen, master bedroom, and bonus room that would be a fantastic office. Relax on the spacious covered deck in a completely fenced backyard that includes a shed for storage, and a large playset with slide and new swings for the kids.. This home has easy access to 287, 360 and is minutes away from the Parks Mall, Highlands Walnut Creek Country Club, Oliver Nature Park, Joe Pool Lake, Big League Dreams, and goes to some of the best schools in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Hastings Drive have any available units?
1610 Hastings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Hastings Drive have?
Some of 1610 Hastings Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Hastings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Hastings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Hastings Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Hastings Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1610 Hastings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Hastings Drive offers parking.
Does 1610 Hastings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Hastings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Hastings Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1610 Hastings Drive has a pool.
Does 1610 Hastings Drive have accessible units?
No, 1610 Hastings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Hastings Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Hastings Drive has units with dishwashers.

