1610 Hastings Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Warm and comfortable Walnut Creek home. Gorgeous and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath , one story home in Mansfield ISD! Enjoy this open floor plan with faux wood floors throughout the living room, dining, kitchen, master bedroom, and bonus room that would be a fantastic office. Relax on the spacious covered deck in a completely fenced backyard that includes a shed for storage, and a large playset with slide and new swings for the kids.. This home has easy access to 287, 360 and is minutes away from the Parks Mall, Highlands Walnut Creek Country Club, Oliver Nature Park, Joe Pool Lake, Big League Dreams, and goes to some of the best schools in the area.