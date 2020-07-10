1606 Ocean Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great little home with excellent design of four bedrooms split by newly carpeted living room with corner fireplace. Dine in kitchen has new flooring as well with appliances except the refrigerator. Master bedroom has all new carpet and new flooring in the bath and new carpet in the large closet. On the other side of the house are the children's rooms with new carpet and a hall bath with new flooring. The large utility room with new flooring is large enough for a freezer and leads into the garage. The entry of the home is tiled and the whole home has been repainted a sandy tan with contrasting brownish carpet. There is a small covered patio on the back of the home. Almost like living in a new house.