All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1606 Ocean Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1606 Ocean Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:13 AM

1606 Ocean Drive

1606 Ocean Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1606 Ocean Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great little home with excellent design of four bedrooms split by newly carpeted living room with corner fireplace. Dine in kitchen has new flooring as well with appliances except the refrigerator. Master bedroom has all new carpet and new flooring in the bath and new carpet in the large closet. On the other side of the house are the children's rooms with new carpet and a hall bath with new flooring. The large utility room with new flooring is large enough for a freezer and leads into the garage. The entry of the home is tiled and the whole home has been repainted a sandy tan with contrasting brownish carpet. There is a small covered patio on the back of the home. Almost like living in a new house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Ocean Drive have any available units?
1606 Ocean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Ocean Drive have?
Some of 1606 Ocean Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Ocean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1606 Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Ocean Drive offers parking.
Does 1606 Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Ocean Drive have a pool?
No, 1606 Ocean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 1606 Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments with BalconyMansfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Mansfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary