Great little home with excellent design of four bedrooms split by newly carpeted living room with corner fireplace. Dine in kitchen has new flooring as well with appliances except the refrigerator. Master bedroom has all new carpet and new flooring in the bath and new carpet in the large closet. On the other side of the house are the children's rooms with new carpet and a hall bath with new flooring. The large utility room with new flooring is large enough for a freezer and leads into the garage. The entry of the home is tiled and the whole home has been repainted a sandy tan with contrasting brownish carpet. There is a small covered patio on the back of the home. Almost like living in a new house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
What amenities does 1606 Ocean Drive have?
Some of 1606 Ocean Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
