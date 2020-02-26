MOVE-IN READY! 4 bedroom with 2 living areas. Very open concept. Seller will lease with fridge. Split bedroom arrangement with covered patio and 6 foot privacy fence located in Remington Ranch. Tenant to verify schools per MISD website. Landlord will pay HOA fees
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1505 Cowtown Drive have any available units?
1505 Cowtown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Cowtown Drive have?
Some of 1505 Cowtown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Cowtown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Cowtown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.