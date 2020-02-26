All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1505 Cowtown Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1505 Cowtown Drive
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:30 AM

1505 Cowtown Drive

1505 Cowtown Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1505 Cowtown Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY! 4 bedroom with 2 living areas. Very open concept. Seller will lease with fridge. Split bedroom arrangement with covered patio and 6 foot privacy fence located in Remington Ranch. Tenant to verify schools per MISD website. Landlord will pay HOA fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Cowtown Drive have any available units?
1505 Cowtown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Cowtown Drive have?
Some of 1505 Cowtown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Cowtown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Cowtown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Cowtown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Cowtown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1505 Cowtown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Cowtown Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 Cowtown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Cowtown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Cowtown Drive have a pool?
No, 1505 Cowtown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Cowtown Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 Cowtown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Cowtown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Cowtown Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary