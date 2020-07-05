1411 Brighton Drive

Amenities

MAGNIFICENT Executive home near Walnut Creek Country Club. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The 5 oversized bedrooms will accomodate a large family. The upstairs bedroom would make a media or game room. Formal dining off entry would make a great study. Newer laminate flooring. Large family room overlooks lush backyard and covered patio. Cooks delight kitchen with granite cntrs, built in micro, gas oven, and gas cooktop. Kitchen overlooks large family room with gas fireplace. Luxurious oversized master suite with garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and large closet. Nice size guest bedrooms. Zoned for Mansfield's most desired schools. Near restaurants, shopping, and schools! HURRY! THIS WILL GO FAST!