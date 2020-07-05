All apartments in Mansfield
1411 Brighton Drive

Location

1411 Brighton Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
MAGNIFICENT Executive home near Walnut Creek Country Club. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The 5 oversized bedrooms will accomodate a large family. The upstairs bedroom would make a media or game room. Formal dining off entry would make a great study. Newer laminate flooring. Large family room overlooks lush backyard and covered patio. Cooks delight kitchen with granite cntrs, built in micro, gas oven, and gas cooktop. Kitchen overlooks large family room with gas fireplace. Luxurious oversized master suite with garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and large closet. Nice size guest bedrooms. Zoned for Mansfield's most desired schools. Near restaurants, shopping, and schools! HURRY! THIS WILL GO FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Brighton Drive have any available units?
1411 Brighton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 Brighton Drive have?
Some of 1411 Brighton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Brighton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Brighton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Brighton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1411 Brighton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1411 Brighton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1411 Brighton Drive offers parking.
Does 1411 Brighton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Brighton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Brighton Drive have a pool?
No, 1411 Brighton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Brighton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1411 Brighton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Brighton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 Brighton Drive has units with dishwashers.

