Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great updated home with open flooplan. Elegant dining with stonework in entry. Office has huge walk in closet that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Cozy living area with wood flooring, wood burning fireplace and built-ins. Wonderful kitchen with quartz countertops and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Great space upstairs with second living area. Huge Master Bedroom with en-suite with jetted tub and large walk in shower and double vanities. Close to all amenities and major highways.