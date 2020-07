Amenities

dishwasher garage carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking garage

Nice & well maintained duplex near the Country Club in a highly desirable area; 2 bedrooms up with full Jack n Jill Bath; Master Bedroom and Full Bath down. Rear entry garage with a mud room off of the garage, fenced in side yard. Will be freshly painted inside after tenant moves out; Carpets will be professionally cleaned; Home should be available for move in the middle part of December.