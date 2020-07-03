1205 Genesis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room

New Year - New Home! This stunning, former model home is back on the market! A must see with an abundance of upgrades! Enter to a beautiful staircase leading to 3 bedrooms, a game, & media room. With the master, office, formal dining, & guest bedroom downstairs, there's room for everyone! You’ll love the dark floors & stone fireplace. The chef’s kitchen boasts double ovens, gas cooktop, wine storage & granite counters with plenty of prep space. Continue outside where your own private oasis awaits! The oversized backyard includes a custom pergola & stained concrete patio! Neighborhood has community pool & playground. Walking distance to Lillard & Jones schools.