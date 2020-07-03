All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1205 Genesis Drive

1205 Genesis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Genesis Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
New Year - New Home! This stunning, former model home is back on the market! A must see with an abundance of upgrades! Enter to a beautiful staircase leading to 3 bedrooms, a game, & media room. With the master, office, formal dining, & guest bedroom downstairs, there's room for everyone! You’ll love the dark floors & stone fireplace. The chef’s kitchen boasts double ovens, gas cooktop, wine storage & granite counters with plenty of prep space. Continue outside where your own private oasis awaits! The oversized backyard includes a custom pergola & stained concrete patio! Neighborhood has community pool & playground. Walking distance to Lillard & Jones schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Genesis Drive have any available units?
1205 Genesis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Genesis Drive have?
Some of 1205 Genesis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Genesis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Genesis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Genesis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Genesis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1205 Genesis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Genesis Drive offers parking.
Does 1205 Genesis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Genesis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Genesis Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Genesis Drive has a pool.
Does 1205 Genesis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 Genesis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Genesis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Genesis Drive has units with dishwashers.

