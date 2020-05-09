1103 Appleton

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing garden home in Mansfield! - This home has been completely updated with floors. The bathrooms are gorgeous. This is a three bedroom with a small fenced yard on the side. The master is split from the other two bedrooms & has it's on bathroom with a double sink vanity that is also granite You must see this home.



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



(RLNE3886256)