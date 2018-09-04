All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:07 PM

1014 Kingston Drive

1014 Kingston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Kingston Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has so much to offer, HUGE workshop with office and large garage with roll up commercial style doors for oversized vehicles, spacious one story with a master closet that is so large you won't be able to fill it up! Recent new carpet, paint, lighting, and more. Spacious backyard with large covered patio and outdoor kitchen, split bedroom arrangements, long drive way for additional parking, walk to Walnut Creek Country Club and the elementary school. Requires application attached in media

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Kingston Drive have any available units?
1014 Kingston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Kingston Drive have?
Some of 1014 Kingston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Kingston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Kingston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Kingston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Kingston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1014 Kingston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Kingston Drive offers parking.
Does 1014 Kingston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Kingston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Kingston Drive have a pool?
No, 1014 Kingston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Kingston Drive have accessible units?
No, 1014 Kingston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Kingston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Kingston Drive has units with dishwashers.

