1014 Kingston Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home has so much to offer, HUGE workshop with office and large garage with roll up commercial style doors for oversized vehicles, spacious one story with a master closet that is so large you won't be able to fill it up! Recent new carpet, paint, lighting, and more. Spacious backyard with large covered patio and outdoor kitchen, split bedroom arrangements, long drive way for additional parking, walk to Walnut Creek Country Club and the elementary school. Requires application attached in media