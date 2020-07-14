Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center car charging car wash area clubhouse coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park game room internet access internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area. Take advantage of social and active amenities all in a walkable neighborhood. With high-tech features and environmentally conscious considerations inside and out, these new apartment homes offer a new standard of living at a surprisingly accessible price point. Every detail has been designed with thoughtful intentions to bring both luxury and innovative features together for an exceptional living experience. Flats at Shadowglen is upping the ante in the market. We’ve partnered with innovative companies to bring high-tech features like smart locks and app-controlled thermostats to your new apartment home. We’re pulling out the stops like setting up your apartment for ready-to-go music through Echo integration, having a Luxor package locker with refrigeration on-site, and offering electric car charging stations. We have even designed a rain garden courtyard, helping to improve water quality and reduce water pollution in natural creeks and streams.