Amenities
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area. Take advantage of social and active amenities all in a walkable neighborhood. With high-tech features and environmentally conscious considerations inside and out, these new apartment homes offer a new standard of living at a surprisingly accessible price point. Every detail has been designed with thoughtful intentions to bring both luxury and innovative features together for an exceptional living experience. Flats at Shadowglen is upping the ante in the market. We’ve partnered with innovative companies to bring high-tech features like smart locks and app-controlled thermostats to your new apartment home. We’re pulling out the stops like setting up your apartment for ready-to-go music through Echo integration, having a Luxor package locker with refrigeration on-site, and offering electric car charging stations. We have even designed a rain garden courtyard, helping to improve water quality and reduce water pollution in natural creeks and streams.