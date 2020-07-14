All apartments in Manor
Home
/
Manor, TX
/
Flats at ShadowGlen
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Flats at ShadowGlen

12500 Shadowglen Trace · (512) 991-0862
Location

12500 Shadowglen Trace, Manor, TX 78653

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3305 · Avail. Aug 26

$994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Unit 1205 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 8104 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4308 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 4301 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 2301 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7201 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Flats at ShadowGlen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
game room
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area. Take advantage of social and active amenities all in a walkable neighborhood. With high-tech features and environmentally conscious considerations inside and out, these new apartment homes offer a new standard of living at a surprisingly accessible price point. Every detail has been designed with thoughtful intentions to bring both luxury and innovative features together for an exceptional living experience. Flats at Shadowglen is upping the ante in the market. We’ve partnered with innovative companies to bring high-tech features like smart locks and app-controlled thermostats to your new apartment home. We’re pulling out the stops like setting up your apartment for ready-to-go music through Echo integration, having a Luxor package locker with refrigeration on-site, and offering electric car charging stations. We have even designed a rain garden courtyard, helping to improve water quality and reduce water pollution in natural creeks and streams.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 applicant fee
Deposit: $150 for studio and one bedrooms; $250 for two bedrooms; $350 for three bedrooms
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Restricted Breed List Applicable; 100 lbs Weight Limit
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Applicable; Weight Limit 100 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Flats at ShadowGlen have any available units?
Flats at ShadowGlen has 34 units available starting at $994 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Flats at ShadowGlen have?
Some of Flats at ShadowGlen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Flats at ShadowGlen currently offering any rent specials?
Flats at ShadowGlen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Flats at ShadowGlen pet-friendly?
Yes, Flats at ShadowGlen is pet friendly.
Does Flats at ShadowGlen offer parking?
Yes, Flats at ShadowGlen offers parking.
Does Flats at ShadowGlen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Flats at ShadowGlen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Flats at ShadowGlen have a pool?
Yes, Flats at ShadowGlen has a pool.
Does Flats at ShadowGlen have accessible units?
Yes, Flats at ShadowGlen has accessible units.
Does Flats at ShadowGlen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Flats at ShadowGlen has units with dishwashers.
Does Flats at ShadowGlen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Flats at ShadowGlen has units with air conditioning.

