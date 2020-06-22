All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9614 Beaufort Avenue

9614 Beaufort Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9614 Beaufort Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79424
Preston Smith

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
9614 Beaufort Avenue Available 07/17/20 Cute House - This house is ready for a new resident. The home features solid surface floors. The living area has a nice fireplace. The master bedroom is isolated from the other two bedrooms. Call today

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4132772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9614 Beaufort Avenue have any available units?
9614 Beaufort Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 9614 Beaufort Avenue have?
Some of 9614 Beaufort Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9614 Beaufort Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9614 Beaufort Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9614 Beaufort Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9614 Beaufort Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9614 Beaufort Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9614 Beaufort Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9614 Beaufort Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9614 Beaufort Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9614 Beaufort Avenue have a pool?
No, 9614 Beaufort Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9614 Beaufort Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9614 Beaufort Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9614 Beaufort Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9614 Beaufort Avenue has units with dishwashers.
