All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 6924 67th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
6924 67th Street
Last updated June 28 2020 at 10:40 PM

6924 67th Street

6924 67th Street · (817) 813-1471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6924 67th Street, Lubbock, TX 79424

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1541 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome offers an open living area with luxury touches throughout. Beautiful aged wood-look tile flooring, carpeted bedrooms, soaring ceilings, a custom kitchen featuring modern subway tile backsplash, beautiful quartz countertops, custom high-end lighting and stainless steel appliances. It has a sequestered primary bedroom with a HUGE walk-in closet and a fenced backyard.

Best news? LAWNCARE IS INCLUDED, making this a maintenance-free dream.

Very close to Marsha Sharp Fwy and all the new shopping, dining and entertainment Southwest Lubbock has to offer. Walking distance to coveted Oak Ridge Elementary school.

Call or text us at 682-990-0150 to make this your new home!

Ready for rent now. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis with a strong application and an additional deposit.

Directions to property: This property may be difficult for navigation systems to find. From Milwaukee take 66th Street West. Turn left on Oak Ridge Avenue, then right on Pontiac Avenue. Take that around the corner to 67th Street. The townhome is at the end of the culdesac on the right.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6924 67th Street have any available units?
6924 67th Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 6924 67th Street have?
Some of 6924 67th Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6924 67th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6924 67th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6924 67th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6924 67th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6924 67th Street offer parking?
No, 6924 67th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6924 67th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6924 67th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6924 67th Street have a pool?
No, 6924 67th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6924 67th Street have accessible units?
No, 6924 67th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6924 67th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6924 67th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6924 67th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wolfforth, TX
Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity