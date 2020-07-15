6924 67th Street

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome offers an open living area with luxury touches throughout. Beautiful aged wood-look tile flooring, carpeted bedrooms, soaring ceilings, a custom kitchen featuring modern subway tile backsplash, beautiful quartz countertops, custom high-end lighting and stainless steel appliances. It has a sequestered primary bedroom with a HUGE walk-in closet and a fenced backyard.



Best news? LAWNCARE IS INCLUDED, making this a maintenance-free dream.



Very close to Marsha Sharp Fwy and all the new shopping, dining and entertainment Southwest Lubbock has to offer. Walking distance to coveted Oak Ridge Elementary school.



Call or text us at 682-990-0150 to make this your new home!



Ready for rent now. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis with a strong application and an additional deposit.



Directions to property: This property may be difficult for navigation systems to find. From Milwaukee take 66th Street West. Turn left on Oak Ridge Avenue, then right on Pontiac Avenue. Take that around the corner to 67th Street. The townhome is at the end of the culdesac on the right.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.