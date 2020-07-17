All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 6906 Gary Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
6906 Gary Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6906 Gary Avenue

6906 Gary Avenue · (806) 794-5800 ext. 4215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6906 Gary Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79413
Caprock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6906 Gary Avenue · Avail. Aug 14

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6906 Gary Avenue Available 08/14/20 House Located Minutes From Elementary & With Close Access to S. Loop 289! - This impeccable and spacious home is comfortably located right in the heart of the Hub-City. With summer being a prime time to find a new home, let this home serve as a must see benchmark in your house hunting search. Give us a call today for more details and tours! 806-317-0433

Schools: Miller Elementary, Evans Jr High, Monterey High School
Roommates Considered (3 @ $300 deposit per roommate)
Pets Considered (NO CATS), No Smoking In Property
***Extra room can be used as an office / den***

(RLNE2739838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6906 Gary Avenue have any available units?
6906 Gary Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 6906 Gary Avenue have?
Some of 6906 Gary Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6906 Gary Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6906 Gary Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6906 Gary Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6906 Gary Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6906 Gary Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6906 Gary Avenue offers parking.
Does 6906 Gary Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6906 Gary Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6906 Gary Avenue have a pool?
No, 6906 Gary Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6906 Gary Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6906 Gary Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6906 Gary Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6906 Gary Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6906 Gary Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wolfforth, TX
Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity