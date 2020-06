Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very Spacious Corner Lot - This three bedroom, two bathroom home has a converted garage room that could be used for anything. Lots of storage throughout this home. Easy access to Loop 289. Please give us a call to see this home today.



(RLNE5670235)