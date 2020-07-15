6316 27th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Comfortable 3/2 house in West Lubbock - Good looking house with great flow! Separated master bedroom with private bathroom. Wood looking Vinyl plank flooring through out. Large and wide driveway that will fit at least 4 cars. Come look at this beauty!



Roommates Considered (3@ $300 per roommate deposit)

Pets Considered (2) @$300 pet deposit some breed restrictions



Frenship ISD



(RLNE4787178)