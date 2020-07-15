All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

6316 27th Street

Location

6316 27th Street, Lubbock, TX 79407
West End

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Comfortable 3/2 house in West Lubbock - Good looking house with great flow! Separated master bedroom with private bathroom. Wood looking Vinyl plank flooring through out. Large and wide driveway that will fit at least 4 cars. Come look at this beauty!

Roommates Considered (3@ $300 per roommate deposit)
Pets Considered (2) @$300 pet deposit some breed restrictions

Frenship ISD

(RLNE4787178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 27th Street have any available units?
6316 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 6316 27th Street have?
Some of 6316 27th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6316 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6316 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6316 27th Street offer parking?
No, 6316 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6316 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6316 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 27th Street have a pool?
No, 6316 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6316 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 6316 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6316 27th Street has units with dishwashers.
