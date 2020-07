Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Adjacent to the new YWCA on University. Corner lot, updated bathrooms with granite counter tops and lighting, updated sun-room with electrical outlet and access to backyard, updated light fixtures, updated stove and dishwasher, beautiful, white corner fireplace in den/family room, separate laundry room with space for freezer or refrigerator. Lots of storage inside and an external storage unit in backyard.