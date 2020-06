Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in Frenship! Solid surface flooring throughout, all appliances included. Convenient to the loop and the freeway and just across 34th from West End!



Roommates Considered (2 @ $400 per roommate), Pets Considered (2) Schools: Westwind Elementary, Heritage Jr High, Frenship High School



For more information or to set up a showing please reach out to:

Nate Horne 806-776-4291



