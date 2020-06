Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

2 bedroom duplex in Southwest Lubbock! 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths and a 1 car garage with a private backyard area on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Living room with fireplace, laundry closet has washer and dryer connections, and central heat and air. Pets allowed but will be subject to size, breed and age and an additional pet deposit of $400 per pet. Available in June!