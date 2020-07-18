6109 5th St.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6109 5th is an adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1312 sq ft. home with a 2 car garage and located within minutes of TTU and local dining and shopping!

This home offers washer and dryer connections, a fireplace, and a large fenced in backyard, perfect for entertaining friends and family!

Small dogs are welcome (no cats) with a one time non-refundable pet fee of $300 and $20 per month per pet in pet rent!

Managed by Coldwell Banker Property Management, give us a call at 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing today!