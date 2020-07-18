All apartments in Lubbock
6109 5th St.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

6109 5th St

6109 5th Street · (806) 758-7928
Location

6109 5th Street, Lubbock, TX 79416
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6109 5th is an adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1312 sq ft. home with a 2 car garage and located within minutes of TTU and local dining and shopping!
This home offers washer and dryer connections, a fireplace, and a large fenced in backyard, perfect for entertaining friends and family!
Small dogs are welcome (no cats) with a one time non-refundable pet fee of $300 and $20 per month per pet in pet rent!
Managed by Coldwell Banker Property Management, give us a call at 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6109 5th St have any available units?
6109 5th St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 6109 5th St have?
Some of 6109 5th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
6109 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6109 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 6109 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 6109 5th St offers parking.
Does 6109 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 5th St have a pool?
No, 6109 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 6109 5th St have accessible units?
No, 6109 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6109 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.

