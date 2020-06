Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3/2/2 in The Meadows. Inside you will find a cozy kitchen with breakfast bar, isolated master bedroom with walk in closet and a large living area. The backyard will pull you outdoors for summer BBQ's with family and friends with its covered gazebo and large patio. Perfect for entertaining! Also has dog run, shed and sprinkler system. Come look! Pets considered (2 @ $300 each, some restrictions)