5706 95th Street Available 08/05/20 Great 3/2/2 Available in The Meadows - Offering a $250 VISA Gift Card with an August move-in. This is a wonderful home located in Southwest Lubbock within The Meadows subdivision. It features a secluded Master Bedroom Suite, new vinyl plank flooring in the spacious Living Room and new carpeting in each of the Bedrooms. The landscaping has been well maintained in both the front and back yard. The house was just recently updated and will be ready for move-in by early August. Contact our office today to schedule a personal tour.



(RLNE5070101)