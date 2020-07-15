All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

5105 48th

5105 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5105 48th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414
Stubbs-Stewart

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
College Rental Available August 1st!!! **Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included** Completely updated 4 bedroom / 2 full bath and covered parking. Easy commute to the Marsha sharp freeway, TTU, LCU, Medical District. Large Living area with new vinyl plank floors all throughout the home and large windows for natural light. Large bedrooms throughout the home and the master bath includes tiled walk-in shower, tiled floors, vanity and sink, nice lighting and hardware. Kitchen includes lots of counter and cabinet space, vinyl plank floors, and all new stainless steel appliances including electric cooktop, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Fully enclosed private yard. No smoking and minimum one year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 48th have any available units?
5105 48th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 48th have?
Some of 5105 48th's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 48th currently offering any rent specials?
5105 48th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 48th pet-friendly?
No, 5105 48th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 5105 48th offer parking?
Yes, 5105 48th offers parking.
Does 5105 48th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5105 48th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 48th have a pool?
No, 5105 48th does not have a pool.
Does 5105 48th have accessible units?
No, 5105 48th does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 48th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 48th has units with dishwashers.
