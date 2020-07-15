Amenities

College Rental Available August 1st!!! **Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included** Completely updated 4 bedroom / 2 full bath and covered parking. Easy commute to the Marsha sharp freeway, TTU, LCU, Medical District. Large Living area with new vinyl plank floors all throughout the home and large windows for natural light. Large bedrooms throughout the home and the master bath includes tiled walk-in shower, tiled floors, vanity and sink, nice lighting and hardware. Kitchen includes lots of counter and cabinet space, vinyl plank floors, and all new stainless steel appliances including electric cooktop, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Fully enclosed private yard. No smoking and minimum one year lease.