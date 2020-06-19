All apartments in Lubbock
505 N Chicago Avenue
505 N Chicago Avenue

505 North Chicago Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

505 North Chicago Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79416
North by Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NW Lubbock near Lubbock Heart Hospital, University Medical Center (UMC), Covenant Hospital, Texas Tech, restaurants, banks, grocery stores. One bedroom & bathroom remodeled for handicap access. Walk-in shower. All electric. Appliances include range oven, refrigerator, dish washer, garbage disposal. W&D connections in separate laundry room. City utilities. Yard maintained by management. Available Now. This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease. Shorter leasing terms may be available with a short term lease fee. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals. Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit. (RCTA-2)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 N Chicago Avenue have any available units?
505 N Chicago Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 N Chicago Avenue have?
Some of 505 N Chicago Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 N Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
505 N Chicago Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 N Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 N Chicago Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 505 N Chicago Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 505 N Chicago Avenue does offer parking.
Does 505 N Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 N Chicago Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 N Chicago Avenue have a pool?
No, 505 N Chicago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 505 N Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 505 N Chicago Avenue has accessible units.
Does 505 N Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 N Chicago Avenue has units with dishwashers.
