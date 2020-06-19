505 N Chicago Avenue

Amenities

NW Lubbock near Lubbock Heart Hospital, University Medical Center (UMC), Covenant Hospital, Texas Tech, restaurants, banks, grocery stores. One bedroom & bathroom remodeled for handicap access. Walk-in shower. All electric. Appliances include range oven, refrigerator, dish washer, garbage disposal. W&D connections in separate laundry room. City utilities. Yard maintained by management. Available Now. This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease. Shorter leasing terms may be available with a short term lease fee. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals. Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit. (RCTA-2)