Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 3 Bed 1 Bath - This beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bathroom is waiting for you to come on home! It features beautiful hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan and a quiet escape from the city noise!



Give us a call today AT 806-407-6775 to set up a tour of this newly remodeled home TODAY!



(RLNE2805410)