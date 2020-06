Amenities

This recently updated garden home located on French Quarter in Lakeridge Country Club will not disappoint. Brand new granite countertops, high end carpet and fresh paint throughout just to name a few of the updates. You'll enjoy the quiet and mature neighborhood this home offers. Call today to schedule your showing. This is a no pets property. Schools: Preston Smith Elementary, Irons Jr High, Coronado High School. 2 roommates considered. No pets considered.