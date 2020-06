Amenities

Vintage Township means Luxury Living and this home is priced to please. Just steps from the park you will find this fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bath home. It hosts a nice large living room with open floor plan to the chef inspired kitchen complete with granite counter tops & stainless appliances. The wonderful dining room over looks the quaint backyard & porch area. The owners retreat is isolated and has it's own access to the back patio. No owners retreat is complete without a luxury master bath with a great walk in shower, garden tub and an OH MY GOODNESS sized master closet . You might have to go shopping to fill this one up. New Carpet in all the bedrooms and fresh paint have this one turn key ready for you to move in TODAY. Vintage Luxury Living WITHOUT having to purchase...come enjoy front porch living, evenings at the pool and visiting with your neighbors all without the hassle of maintenance. Now this is COMMUNITY LIVING AT IT'S BEST. Vintage Township is located in Cooper ISD.