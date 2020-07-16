4610 Indiana Avenue

Amenities

A townhouse with plenty of space and tons of character! Beautiful entry with staircase and sitting area that could have versatile use! Large living area with hardwood flooring, floor to ceiling brick fireplace, and Goalsetter mounted basketball goal! Gourmet kitchen with plenty of food-prep space, wet bar with sink and glassware storage. 2 pantry's, Parquet flooring, Wolf-brand gas cooking range, food warmer, toaster oven, Blodgett oven, knife magnets, and serving window to dining room! Grandiose home theater off the kitchen with vintage movie seating (9 seats), framed decor, vaulted ceiling, and projector and screen! Spacious bedrooms upstairs have 2 full bathrooms adjoined, Washer/Dryer upstairs. Lower level rear sunroom has mini-split, a relaxing pond set-up, half-bath, bar with sink, and a Magic Heat stack heater! Large lot has extra land with 4 extra private parking spaces to the West. HOA:$275/month and covers water only, pool and party house access, and some landscaping.