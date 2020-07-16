All apartments in Lubbock
4610 Indiana Avenue

Location

4610 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79413
Maedgen Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4158 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
media room
A townhouse with plenty of space and tons of character! Beautiful entry with staircase and sitting area that could have versatile use! Large living area with hardwood flooring, floor to ceiling brick fireplace, and Goalsetter mounted basketball goal! Gourmet kitchen with plenty of food-prep space, wet bar with sink and glassware storage. 2 pantry's, Parquet flooring, Wolf-brand gas cooking range, food warmer, toaster oven, Blodgett oven, knife magnets, and serving window to dining room! Grandiose home theater off the kitchen with vintage movie seating (9 seats), framed decor, vaulted ceiling, and projector and screen! Spacious bedrooms upstairs have 2 full bathrooms adjoined, Washer/Dryer upstairs. Lower level rear sunroom has mini-split, a relaxing pond set-up, half-bath, bar with sink, and a Magic Heat stack heater! Large lot has extra land with 4 extra private parking spaces to the West. HOA:$275/month and covers water only, pool and party house access, and some landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
4610 Indiana Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 4610 Indiana Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4610 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 4610 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Indiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 4610 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4610 Indiana Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4610 Indiana Avenue has a pool.
Does 4610 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4610 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 Indiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
