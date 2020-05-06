All apartments in Lubbock
4006 31st Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

4006 31st Street

4006 31st Street · (806) 758-7928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4006 31st Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Maxey Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1698 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4006 31st Street is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1698 sq.ft. home. This home is available for a 12 month lease, and is located within a mile of Texas Tech in the Lubbock ISD school district. Pets are welcome (no cats) with a $300.00 one time pet fee non-refundable and $20.00 per pet, per month with some breed restrictions.
Call Coldwell Banker Residential Property Management at 1(806) 758-7928 to schedule your private showing. We must have a 24 notice for showings. Roommates permitted.
(RCTA-1)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 31st Street have any available units?
4006 31st Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 4006 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
4006 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 4006 31st Street offer parking?
No, 4006 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 4006 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 31st Street have a pool?
No, 4006 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 4006 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 4006 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 31st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 31st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
