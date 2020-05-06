Amenities

pet friendly

4006 31st Street is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1698 sq.ft. home. This home is available for a 12 month lease, and is located within a mile of Texas Tech in the Lubbock ISD school district. Pets are welcome (no cats) with a $300.00 one time pet fee non-refundable and $20.00 per pet, per month with some breed restrictions.

Call Coldwell Banker Residential Property Management at 1(806) 758-7928 to schedule your private showing. We must have a 24 notice for showings. Roommates permitted.

(RCTA-1)