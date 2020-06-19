All apartments in Lubbock
3614 30th St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:54 AM

3614 30th St

3614 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3614 30th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Maxey Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3614 30th is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1136 sq.ft. home. This property comes with a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service and Animals and Emotional Support Animals.
This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease. Please note pre- leasing properties may not be available for immediate move in and/or available until August. We must have a 24-hour notice for showings. Roommates are permitted Offered by Coldwell Banker Rick Canup Realtors, please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 30th St have any available units?
3614 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 30th St have?
Some of 3614 30th St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
3614 30th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3614 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 3614 30th St offer parking?
No, 3614 30th St does not offer parking.
Does 3614 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 30th St have a pool?
No, 3614 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 3614 30th St have accessible units?
No, 3614 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 30th St has units with dishwashers.
