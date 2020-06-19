3614 30th St

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

3614 30th is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1136 sq.ft. home. This property comes with a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service and Animals and Emotional Support Animals.

This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease. Please note pre- leasing properties may not be available for immediate move in and/or available until August. We must have a 24-hour notice for showings. Roommates are permitted Offered by Coldwell Banker Rick Canup Realtors, please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing.