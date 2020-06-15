Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3413 30th Street Available 08/01/20 Recently Updated 4/2/1 Near Texas Tech - You will not want to miss out in this 4/2/1 located near Texas Tech in the Medical District. It features an open layout in the Living Room, Dining Area, and includes a large Island in the Kitchen. The bedrooms are large with great closets. Each pair of bedrooms share an updated bathroom between them. In addition to that, there is an extra room in the back of the house that makes for a great man cave and even includes an old fashioned bartop. This home is being remodeled, however, please contact our office today for additional details.



(RLNE3159728)