Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3413 30th Street

3413 30th Street · (806) 686-4236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3413 30th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Maxey Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3413 30th Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1913 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3413 30th Street Available 08/01/20 Recently Updated 4/2/1 Near Texas Tech - You will not want to miss out in this 4/2/1 located near Texas Tech in the Medical District. It features an open layout in the Living Room, Dining Area, and includes a large Island in the Kitchen. The bedrooms are large with great closets. Each pair of bedrooms share an updated bathroom between them. In addition to that, there is an extra room in the back of the house that makes for a great man cave and even includes an old fashioned bartop. This home is being remodeled, however, please contact our office today for additional details.

(RLNE3159728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 30th Street have any available units?
3413 30th Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 30th Street have?
Some of 3413 30th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3413 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3413 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3413 30th Street does offer parking.
Does 3413 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 30th Street have a pool?
No, 3413 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3413 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 3413 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3413 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
