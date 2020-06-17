All apartments in Lubbock
3312 31st Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3312 31st Street

3312 31st Street · (806) 776-4204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3312 31st Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3312 31st Street · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
location, location, 3/1 with 2 car carport - centrally located 3/1 with 2 car carport has easy access to medical and universities. furnished with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, washer and dryer, central heat and air.

(RLNE2778532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 31st Street have any available units?
3312 31st Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 31st Street have?
Some of 3312 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3312 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3312 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 3312 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 3312 31st Street does offer parking.
Does 3312 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3312 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 31st Street have a pool?
No, 3312 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 3312 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 3312 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 31st Street has units with dishwashers.
