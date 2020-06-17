3312 31st Street

location, location, 3/1 with 2 car carport - centrally located 3/1 with 2 car carport has easy access to medical and universities. furnished with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, washer and dryer, central heat and air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.