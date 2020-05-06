All apartments in Lubbock
Lubbock, TX
2828 24th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:27 PM

2828 24th Street

2828 24th Street · (806) 758-7928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2828 24th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1744 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2828 24th Front is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,660 sq.ft. home with a one car garage. This property comes with a loft and is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service and Animals and Emotional Support Animals. This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease. Shorter leasing terms maybe available with a short term lease fee. Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit. This property is a part of our second chance leasing program. (RCTA-1)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 24th Street have any available units?
2828 24th Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 2828 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2828 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2828 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2828 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2828 24th Street does offer parking.
Does 2828 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 24th Street have a pool?
No, 2828 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2828 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 2828 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2828 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2828 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
