Check out our beautiful home centrally located in the heart of Lubbock's rapidly growing area. With plenty of space and a location conveniently located near almost all of your needs, this combination of perks is hard to beat!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2734 80th Street have any available units?
2734 80th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2734 80th Street have?
Some of 2734 80th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2734 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.