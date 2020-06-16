All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 2734 80th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
2734 80th Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM

2734 80th Street

2734 80th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2734 80th Street, Lubbock, TX 79423
Waters

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out our beautiful home centrally located in the heart of Lubbock's rapidly growing area. With plenty of space and a location conveniently located near almost all of your needs, this combination of perks is hard to beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 80th Street have any available units?
2734 80th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2734 80th Street have?
Some of 2734 80th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2734 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2734 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 2734 80th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2734 80th Street does offer parking.
Does 2734 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 80th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 80th Street have a pool?
No, 2734 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2734 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 2734 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2734 80th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center