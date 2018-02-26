All apartments in Lubbock
2425 22nd Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 PM

2425 22nd Street

2425 22nd Street · (806) 781-7180
Location

2425 22nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79411
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2091 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful 100-year-old home has been majorly modernized. The 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms boast cleanliness and character. The kitchen and laundry room were redesigned with function in mind. There are 2 spacious living areas, a dining room, a bonus room that could be used as an office, and a large storage space. This home includes freshly refinished original hardwood floor as well as new carpet and tile throughout. Upon completion, this home will be equipped with new 2” faux wood blinds and all major kitchen appliances including a refrigerator.
The unique features of this home will need to be seen to be believed. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
Move in availability: July 15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 22nd Street have any available units?
2425 22nd Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 22nd Street have?
Some of 2425 22nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2425 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2425 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 2425 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 2425 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2425 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 2425 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2425 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2425 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
