2425 22nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This beautiful 100-year-old home has been majorly modernized. The 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms boast cleanliness and character. The kitchen and laundry room were redesigned with function in mind. There are 2 spacious living areas, a dining room, a bonus room that could be used as an office, and a large storage space. This home includes freshly refinished original hardwood floor as well as new carpet and tile throughout. Upon completion, this home will be equipped with new 2” faux wood blinds and all major kitchen appliances including a refrigerator.

The unique features of this home will need to be seen to be believed. Contact us to schedule a tour today!

Move in availability: July 15th