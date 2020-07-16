2421 22nd Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2421 22nd Rear is a studio 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 300 sq.ft. home. This property comes with a stove, refrigerator, and is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service and Animals and Emotional Support Animals.

This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease.

We must have a 24-hour notice for showings. Roommates are permitted. Offered by Coldwell Banker Rick Canup Realtors, please call 1(806) 758-7928 to schedule a showing.

(RCTA-1)