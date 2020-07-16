All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 2421 22nd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
2421 22nd Place
Last updated July 7 2020 at 2:08 PM

2421 22nd Place

2421 22nd Place · (806) 758-7928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2421 22nd Place, Lubbock, TX 79411
Heart of Lubbock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2421 22nd Rear is a studio 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 300 sq.ft. home. This property comes with a stove, refrigerator, and is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service and Animals and Emotional Support Animals.
This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease.
We must have a 24-hour notice for showings. Roommates are permitted. Offered by Coldwell Banker Rick Canup Realtors, please call 1(806) 758-7928 to schedule a showing.
(RCTA-1)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 22nd Place have any available units?
2421 22nd Place has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 2421 22nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
2421 22nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 22nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 22nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 2421 22nd Place offer parking?
No, 2421 22nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 2421 22nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 22nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 22nd Place have a pool?
No, 2421 22nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 2421 22nd Place have accessible units?
No, 2421 22nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 22nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 22nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 22nd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 22nd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2421 22nd Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wolfforth, TX
Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity