Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning refrigerator

2419 32nd Street Available 08/01/20 Pre-Leasing for August 2020! - Pre-leasing for August 2020!



Very charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home ready for Fall. The home has nicely kept original hardwood flooring. Master suite is isolated. Central heat and air. Washer, dryer and fridge included!



Pets considered at $300 each, some restrictions.



For more information or to set up a showing please reach out to:

Nate Horne 806-776-4291



(RLNE4560810)