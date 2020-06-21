2304 14th Street - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry

STUDENTS! PRE- LEASING FOR FALL 2020-2021

2 blocks from Tech

1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom (duplex)

Hardwood Floors

All appliances provided, including washer and dryer onsite.

Alarm

Fenced Yard

Pets Considered.

Yard care paid by landlord.



Video walk-though:

https://mixcord.co/picplaypost/p/G3lFJFr3t5h8wtHVA6-tvg/



Pictures and video of are Unit A. Unit B is exact same layout with minor cosmetic differences. (the wood walls are painted white). Also, in Unit B the backdoor opens into a private fenced yard.