2304 14th Street - B
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

2304 14th Street - B

2304 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2304 14th Street, Lubbock, TX 79401
South Overton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
STUDENTS! PRE- LEASING FOR FALL 2020-2021
2 blocks from Tech
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom (duplex)
Hardwood Floors
All appliances provided, including washer and dryer onsite.
Alarm
Fenced Yard
Pets Considered.
Yard care paid by landlord.

Video walk-though:
https://mixcord.co/picplaypost/p/G3lFJFr3t5h8wtHVA6-tvg/

Pictures and video of are Unit A. Unit B is exact same layout with minor cosmetic differences. (the wood walls are painted white). Also, in Unit B the backdoor opens into a private fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

