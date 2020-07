Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Recently updated and ready to move-in! This home offers a unique dual-master floor plan with walk-in closets, tile throughout, updated bathrooms and kitchen, including all black appliances. Faux-wood blinds, new AC and roof. Plenty of room in the backyard for a BBQ on your covered patio. Two car garage with a work bench and washer/dryer included. Don't let the small square footage stop you from taking a look, high ceilings and well thought out floor plan make this home feel spacious!